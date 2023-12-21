Don’t start, tow flood-hit vehicles for repairs, says Transport Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissioner has urged people not to start their flood-hit vehicles, but to take them to the nearest service centre for repairs.

He also said that vehicle dealers and insurance companies were directed to hold special camps for the benefit of vehicle owners in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts.

"The engines of flood-ravaged vehicles should not be started. Such inundated vehicles shall only be towed to the nearby service centre. If the engine is switched on, then it may lead to a major repair,” he said in a statement.

He said that they have requested all vehicle dealers to conduct special camps to do repairs and tow the vehicles.

They requested the insurance companies also to arrange for special camps to receive the claims, process, and settle.