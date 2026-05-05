Don't scrap Stalin regime's welfare schemes, appeals Vaiko

Vaiko said the people's verdict must be accepted in a democracy. "The electorate has given more seats to another party. We respect that mandate," he added.

Dismissing speculation about supporting TVK in the Assembly, he said the DMK and its allies would not extend backing under any circumstances. "They will not even approach us, and such a situation will not arise. We remain firmly committed to the DMK alliance," he said.

On whether parties within the alliance could take a different stance, he said no constituent would move in that direction. "There is no question of any party in this alliance shifting its position," he asserted.

Responding to questions on the possibility of Congress joining hands with the TVK, Vaiko said he would not comment on internal matters of another party. He expressed confidence that the alliance would continue without any strain. "Time will determine the course of events, but I firmly believe the alliance will remain intact," he said.