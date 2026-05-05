Don't scrap Stalin regime's welfare schemes, appeals Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said the party that forms the government must continue the welfare schemes implemented by the Stalin government, even as he ruled out any possibility of the DMK alliance extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
After meeting DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Vaiko said the DMK government had implemented several pioneering schemes benefiting women, schoolchildren, mothers, and various sections of society. "The responsibility now lies with the party that has won to continue these schemes without any interruption. Not a single scheme should be dropped," he said.
He noted that though the DMK-led alliance had secured 73 seats, it had fallen short of the numbers required to form the government. Drawing a parallel with the 1962 Assembly election, he said the DMK had then won 50 seats but did not celebrate as party founder C N. Annadurai had lost in Kanchipuram. "A similar sentiment prevails now as Stalin, who led a government noted for its achievements, has not emerged victorious," he said.
Vaiko said the people's verdict must be accepted in a democracy. "The electorate has given more seats to another party. We respect that mandate," he added.
Dismissing speculation about supporting TVK in the Assembly, he said the DMK and its allies would not extend backing under any circumstances. "They will not even approach us, and such a situation will not arise. We remain firmly committed to the DMK alliance," he said.
On whether parties within the alliance could take a different stance, he said no constituent would move in that direction. "There is no question of any party in this alliance shifting its position," he asserted.
Responding to questions on the possibility of Congress joining hands with the TVK, Vaiko said he would not comment on internal matters of another party. He expressed confidence that the alliance would continue without any strain. "Time will determine the course of events, but I firmly believe the alliance will remain intact," he said.