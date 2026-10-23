Don't scrap Chozha museum, urges MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday urged the TVK-led government not to scrap the proposed Chozha museum in Thanjavur, saying the project would help familiarise the younger generation with the achievements of the Chozha dynasty.
In a statement marking Emperor Raja Raja Chozha’s Sathaya Vizha, Stalin said the previous DMK government had decided to establish the museum at Tamil University in Thanjavur at a cost of Rs 56 crore.
He said Raja Raja Chozha had showcased the pride of the Tamil people to the world through his achievements in water and land management, administration, architecture and military prowess.
“I firmly believe that the TVK-led government will not scrap the scheme out of narrow-mindedness,” Stalin said.
The 1,041st Sathaya Vizha, commemorating the emperor’s birth anniversary, is being held at Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur on October 21 and 22