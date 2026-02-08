Don't repress anganwadi staff's stir: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the State government for its alleged crackdown on protesting noon-meal and Anganwadi workers, and urged it to immediately fulfil their 13-point charter of demands, including an increase in monthly pension to Rs 6,750.
In a statement, Anbumani said the workers had been protesting for the fifth consecutive day, seeking a pension hike, enhanced gratuity, regularisation as full-time permanent employees, and time-scale pay. Instead of holding talks with the workers, the government had resorted to arrests and suppression, which he described as condemnable.
He recalled that the DMK government had earlier assured the workers that their demands would be addressed, following which the protests were withdrawn. However, the recent announcement to raise the pension only to Rs 3,400 and gratuity to Rs 2 lakh had fallen short of their expectations.
Anbumani said over 71,000 workers were currently on strike, leading to the closure of 43,038 noon-meal centres across the State, disrupting food supply to more than 40.82 lakh students from economically weaker sections.
He urged the government to drop what he termed repressive measures, hold immediate talks with the workers, and resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds.