Don't repeat 1967 delimitation injustice, CM Vijay writes to PM Modi

Referring to the resolution, Vijay said it was adopted against the backdrop of the proposed constitutional amendment relating to delimitation.

Recalling the delimitation exercise carried out in 1967, the Chief Minister said the number of Parliament seats in Tamil Nadu was reduced from 41 to 39.

"Any delimitation based on the post-1971 Census that alters the existing strength would cause lasting injustice to the southern states. These states have effectively implemented population-control programmes, achieved good economic growth and carried out healthcare and public welfare measures," Vijay said.

He said that states that had successfully implemented population-control measures should not be penalised by having their representation in Parliament reduced.