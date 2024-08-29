Don’t put conditions to release SSA fund: Ex-ally AIADMK tells BJP-led Centre

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the BJP-led Union government for withholding the first installment of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme for the academic year 2024-2025 for Tamil Nadu.

“The Centre is trying to disturb the human resource of the nation by attempting to impose its ideology in education system. It is condemnable,” said Palaniswami to register his strong protest for not releasing the financial aid of Rs 573 crore under the SSA for TN.

It would have an adverse impact as the disbursement of salary to 15,000 teachers would be disturbed and it would have an adverse impact on students enrolled in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

It is the duty of the Centre to support state’s growth in education. It is unacceptable to release the fund for the growth of education on a conditional basis, he said and demanded the Centre to release the fund without any condition.

He also demanded the MPs of DMK and its allies to air their voice for state’s rights and ensure the Centre release the fund without any delay.

Education was moved from the state list to the concurrent list 48 years ago. Though the DMK was part of the Centre for 20 years, it did not take measures to reverse it and bring education back to state list. Like the NEET issue, the DMK has been staging a drama over the issue.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has been boasting that they brought Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release the commemorative coin to mark former CM and DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary, Palaniswami wondered why the CM is not taking such measure to move the education from concurrent list to the state list? Why is he not taking such efforts to do away with NEET?