Don’t project Guv as ‘villain’: BJP chief

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said the DMK is trying to project Governor RN Ravi as a ‘villain’ to cover up their mistakes.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, the BJP leader said the letter written by Chief Minister MK Stalin to President Droupadi Murmu has contradictory information.

“It has been written out of fear of losing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and does not reflect the reality of Tamil Nadu. Rather than fulfilling their poll promises, the DMK government is wasting its time in teasing the Governor over non-issues,” he said.

Alleging that the state government pays no attention to deaths due to spurious liquor, growing un-safety among women and other issues plaguing Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said the Governor is being targeted to hide their mistakes.

“When CM Stalin was leader of the opposition, he sought the Governor to remove the AIADMK ministers. His stance has changed now and says the Governor does not have the authority to remove Minister Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet,” said Annamalai.

Accusing the DMK personnel of disrespecting the Governor and criticising him in a denigrating manner, the BJP leader said the Governor has every right to speak out his views and cannot remain silent on every issue.

On copra price issue, Annamalai questioned Stalin on Twitter quoting his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Why is the corrupt DMK government not procuring de-husked coconut at Rs 29.3 per kg despite the Government of India encouraging its procurement by defining it under MSP? DMK’s poll manifesto promise numbers 65 and 66 assured farmers that the state will procure copra and coconut oil to ensure its availability in fair price shops. What is stopping you (Stalin)from fulfilling this promise?”

DMK complicating situation for itself, charges Vanathi

BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday said the BJP will never attempt to dissolve any state government as against the democratic norms. “The BJP has also never done so before,” she told reporters in Coimbatore, while replying to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remark that there is nothing to worry even if the state government is at risk.

Alleging that there are thousands of issues in the alliance of opposition parties formed at the national level, Vanathi said CM Stalin is dreaming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears opposition unity.

“CM Stalin should first come out of the dream world and concentrate on issues faced by people,” she said.

Stating that the letter written by CM Stalin to President Droupadi Murmu on Governor RN Ravi is against truth, the BJP leader said the Governor only speaks on history, culture and tradition among students and public. “How could that create any issues? By making unwanted criticisms against the Governor, the DMK creates complications for itself,” she said.

Further, Vanathi also said she does not have any problem with BJP state president K Annamalai and they both work like a sister and brother for the growth of their party in Tamil Nadu.