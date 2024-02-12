Don't proceed further with complaint against Murasoli, HC directs NCSC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) not to proceed further with the allegation of Murasoli trust grabbed panchami land and directed to file a counter affidavit.

Murasoli trust, the mouthpiece of DMK filled an appeal before the Madras High Court challenging the order of the single judge.

The appeal was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. After the perusal of the documents, the bench directed the NCSC to file a counter and not proceed with the complaint until further orders and posted the matter to March 11 for further submission.

On October 21, 2019, Srinivasan, State BJP Secretary filed a complaint in the NCSC alleging that the Murasoli trust grabbed more than 12 grounds of Panchami land in Kodambakkam and sought for action.

Based upon the complaint the then vice chairman of NCSC L Murugan sent notices to the Murasoli trust to appear for an explanation.

Aggrieved by the complaint and the notice the Murasoli Trust approached MHC. However, the single judge refused to prohibit the NCSC from adjudicating the complaint and directed the commission to issue fresh notice for the inquiry.