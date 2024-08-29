Don’t politicise, release SSA fund: TN School Education Minister tells Centre

TIRUCHY: Appealing to the Union government for release of fund under Samagra Shiksha scheme, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the department could not handle expenses, including the salaries to the teachers due to the delay.

He urged the Centre not to politicise on education and release the pending fund of Rs 573 crore for the welfare of the students.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy on Wednesday, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the Union government has not released the share of Rs 573 crore to Tamil Nadu and the party leader and chairperson of parliamentary committee Kanimozhi met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradan and insisted upon the need for release of the fund.