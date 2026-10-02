'Don’t play with State’s two-language policy', Stalin warns TVK-led government

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday warned the TVK-led government against playing with Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy and appealed to it to change its attitude.
Referring to clippings of highway name boards carrying Hindi letters, he said Tamil Nadu had long faced attempts by the Union government to impose Hindi. “Now, the State government itself is imposing Hindi. Is this the change they spoke about?” he asked.
"Was it an another attempt for TVK led government which is always U Turn after opposition raises on various issues?" he asks.
Describing the TVK government as a Reels government and alleging that it was running the administration for North Indian social media influencers, Stalin urged the government to change its approach.
He also warned the government not to play with Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy, describing it as the oxygen of the State.