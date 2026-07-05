Don't play with Muruga's Tamil identity, NTK chief Seeman warns Telugu filmmakers

In a statement, Seeman expressed concern about a promo video for a film being produced in Andhra Pradesh under the NTR Trivikram banner. He alleged that the project seeks to present Lord Murugan, whom he described as the Tamil deity and an inseparable part of Tamil cultural identity, as having been born in northern India.

Calling the alleged depiction a historical distortion, Seeman said artistic freedom should not be used to construct narratives that contradict long-standing Tamil literary, cultural, and religious traditions. He argued that ancient Tamil texts, including the Tolkappiyam, Tirumurugatrupadai, the Ettuthokai, and other Sangam era works, contain numerous references to Murugan as a God deeply rooted in Tamil civilisation.

The NTK leader further contended that Murugan occupies a unique place in Tamil culture and that attempts to reinterpret the deity's origins would be viewed as an affront to Tamil identity. He urged the filmmakers to immediately abandon any storyline suggesting that Murugan was born outside the Tamil cultural sphere.