Don't panic, Vijayakanth is fine: Premalatha

CHENNAI: Hours after the official medical bulletin of a private hospital informed the DMDK president and general secretary Vijayakanth's health condition is deteriorated, the DMDK treasurer and Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha appealed to the cadres not to panic about Vijayakanth.



"The hospital management's medical bulletin is a routine report. There is nothing to panic or be scared of Vijayakanth's health. Thalaivar Captain is in good condition. Everyone's prayers and his dharma will surely save him. We, the family and the doctors are taking good care of him. Do not believe in any rumours. Soon, he will return home, " Premalatha said in a video message.

Earlier in the day, the private hospital where Vijayakanth has been admitted released a medical bulletin about his health wherein they said that over the last 24 hours, there has been a mild deterioration in his health.

"Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last 24 hours he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. He would possibly be staying in the hospital for a period of 14 days, " read the bulletin.

The 71-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in the city on November 18.