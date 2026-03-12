Don’t panic over gas cylinders, CM Stalin appeals to public

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (March 12) appealed to the public not to panic over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders, in a post on social media platform X.
He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concerned Union Ministers regarding the gas cylinder situation and urged them to take immediate measures to ensure adequate supply.
Recalling the discussions held to tackle the issue, the Chief Minister said efforts were underway to manage the situation arising out of the conflict in the West Asian region.
“We have also raised the gas cylinder issue in Parliament and staged a demonstration to emphasise the need for immediate intervention by the Union government,” Stalin said.
Meanwhile, the reported scarcity of LPG cylinders has affected the hospitality sector, with around 300 hotels reportedly shutting down operations in Chennai on Thursday. Several eateries have also reduced their menu options due to the shortage.
In addition, canteens and hotels operating in government buildings have increased the prices of food items, with rates of items such as coffee and meals rising by Rs 10 to Rs 20, without prior notice.