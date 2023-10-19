'Don’t panic for trial run of emergency disaster warning system': Govt

CHENNAI: The state disaster management department has asked people of the state not to panic or react to the trial emergency alert system to be conducted in the state on October 20.

A release from the director of the State Disaster Management Authority said that the state and national authorities, along with the union telecom department, would conduct the test run of the emergency alert system on October 20 to improve vital communication during disasters and ensure the safety and welfare of the people.

Stating that the mobile warning system is a modern technology capable to simultaneously sending warning messages to all mobile phones within the radius of a cell phone tower during national disasters, the state authority said that the mobile emergency alert system would be used to send public safety information and evacuation plans to the people en masse during Tsunami, storm, floods and earthquakes.

Informing that the State Disaster Management Authority would conduct the "mobile warning alert" would conduct its trial run in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 20.

Cautioning that the people would receive emergency warning on their mobile phones during the trial run, the authority asked people not to panic or react to it as it would only be a trial run of the emergency warning system.