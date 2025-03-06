Don't own share in Sivaji Ganesan's house, says late actor's son after HC's attachment order

CHENNAI: Objecting to a court order attaching Annai Illam, the house of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, in connection with a financial case, the thespian’s elder son Ram Kumar submitted before the Madras High Court that he does not hold ownership or share in the property.

Earlier, hearing a petition moved by Dhanabakkiam Enterprises seeking to attach the property after getting an arbitral decree in its favour to compensate the non-payment of loan amount received by Ram Kumar’s son and Sivaji’s grandson Dusshyanth, Justice Abdul Quddhose had ordered the attachment of the property.

On Wednesday, Ram Kumar submitted before the court that he does not hold any ownership over Annai Illam. His brother and actor Prabhu was the sole owner of the property. Hence, it cannot be attached in this case, he said. It was submitted that an application would be filed challenging the order of the court.

After the submission, the judge observed that if Ram Kumar did not hold any share in that property, then it cannot be attached. The court then allowed him to file the application seeking to set aside the attachment order.

The court posted the matter to April 3 for further proceedings and asked both the parties to settle the matter amicably.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises’ Akshay Sarin said he gave Rs 3.75 crore loan to Eshan Productions owned by Dusshyanth and his wife Abirami, for the production of film 'Jagajala Killadi'.

However, Dusshyanth failed to repay the loan amount as promised, he alleged. Hence, the matter went for arbitration where Sarin obtained a decree in his favour to exploit all the rights, including OTT, of the film. The forum also fixed the quantum of money to be returned as Rs 9.02 crore, including 30 per cent interest.

Sarin said he could not execute the arbitral decree because the film was not completed. He then moved the High Court seeking to attach the property on Chevaliar Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar, from Ram Kumar’s share.