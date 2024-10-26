Don’t need your ‘Koovathur’ experience, DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s jibe at EPS

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday hit back at the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that neither he nor the DMK needed the Koovathur. This comes in the backdrop of Palaniswami calling the Deputy Chief Minister 'inexperienced.'

Speaking at an event organised by the DMK to distribute welfare assistance to the people in the city, Udhayanidhi said, "He (EPS) says I don’t have enough experience. Yes, I agree. He (Palaniswami) is older than me. His experience is my age. True. He's senior to me in politics. No. He's super senior to me in politics. But I don't need the experience has. I will proudly admit this because the whole world witnessed what was the Koovathur experience. Such an experience is neither needed for the DMK nor I," Udhyanidhi said.

He rebutted charges that cracks are visible in the DMK front.

“All the State leaders of the parties in the secular met the Chief Minister earlier in the day and congratulated him (for resolving the Samsung row). Not only the chief minister, all alliance party leaders have informed media persons that the alliance would continue," Udhayanidhi added.

Taking a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi, Udhayanidhi said, "There is another person in the State. You know him very well. He doesn't like the word Tamil Nadu. He will speak whatever he wishes and then apologise as usual. He is allergic to the very mention of the word Dravidam. We must appreciate his confidence that Dravidam will perish. Our Dravidam cannot even be touched by you, your grandad or your great-grandad. No matter how much you try, the state will remain Tamil Nadu."