Don't mudsling people's verdict, Girish Chodankar's veiled dig at DMK

In a statement, Girish Chodankar said the people of Tamil Nadu are “politically mature” and cast their votes with “wisdom and clarity,” asserting that their verdict must be respected by all political parties.

“Attack us if you must, but do not attack the people of Tamil Nadu who voted. Every political party has the right to criticise us, and we will not be provoked by it. But no one should question or disrespect the democratic mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said, apparently referring to the fresh volleys fired by DMK, accusing the Grand Old Party of betraying alliance dharma.

He noted that the party had deliberately refrained from responding to personal criticism directed at its leaders and organisation.

Without naming any particular party, Chodankar also referred to Tamil Nadu’s political history, stating that governments in the State had rarely been voted back to power consecutively. Despite knowing the electoral risks, he said Congress still chose to remain in the alliance.