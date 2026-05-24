Don't mudsling people's verdict, Girish Chodankar's veiled dig at DMK

CHENNAI: AICC Tamil Nadu in charge Girish Chodankar on Sunday said political parties were free to criticise the Congress and its alliance decisions, but warned against questioning or disrespecting the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Tamil Nadu in the recent Assembly elections, in a veiled criticism of the DMK.
In a statement, Girish Chodankar said the people of Tamil Nadu are “politically mature” and cast their votes with “wisdom and clarity,” asserting that their verdict must be respected by all political parties.
“Attack us if you must, but do not attack the people of Tamil Nadu who voted. Every political party has the right to criticise us, and we will not be provoked by it. But no one should question or disrespect the democratic mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said, apparently referring to the fresh volleys fired by DMK, accusing the Grand Old Party of betraying alliance dharma.
He noted that the party had deliberately refrained from responding to personal criticism directed at its leaders and organisation.
Without naming any particular party, Chodankar also referred to Tamil Nadu’s political history, stating that governments in the State had rarely been voted back to power consecutively. Despite knowing the electoral risks, he said Congress still chose to remain in the alliance.
“Knowing well that governments are rarely repeated in Tamil Nadu’s history, we still joined the alliance despite having other winning options,” he said.
Emphasising the Congress party’s stand on democratic values, Chodankar said the party believes in accepting the people’s verdict “with humility and magnanimity.”
He added that the Congress could have recalled the “betrayal” during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after sharing power with allies, in a dig at the DMK.
His remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges and criticism of alliance arrangements and post-election developments in Tamil Nadu.