Don’t mention bull owners’ caste in jallikattu events: HC

MADURAI: The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench on Thursday directed the jallikattu committee, organising the bull sport in the city, not to use any caste name during the events.

A Public Interest Litigation had sought an order to this effect pointing out usage of caste during jallikattu events in the past. The litigant Selvakumar stated that announcements about the owners of the bulls being released into the arena were made with surnames bearing caste identity of the owners. He pointed out that the Court in its earlier ruling directed the organisers to refrain from using caste names in a case filed in 2019.

The litigant argued that despite court orders, caste names of the owners of bulls were used over the last two years. Citing these violations, the petitioner sought a clear direction from the court on not to do so.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to issue orders that would cover jallikattu conducted at all locations, including Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur. The litigant also sought the court to direct the participants to take a pledge to eradicate untouchability prior to the start of the events.

A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar, based on the submission, directed the organisers not to use caste names of bull owners. On the untouchability eradication pledge, the bench said the state government should consider and decide accordingly.