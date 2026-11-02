Don't link election to Perundurai rally: Minister KA Sengottaiyan

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Coimbatore International Airport from Chennai on a special flight and then travel by road to Perundurai. A roadshow has been planned along the route, with barricades erected on both sides of a 10-km stretch in anticipation of large crowds.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting arrangements at a private college in Perundurai, where Vijay will participate in a government function to distribute welfare assistance to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from 13 districts, Sengottaiyan dismissed speculation that the visit was aimed at the bypoll.

"After assuming office, the Chief Minister is participating in a programme aimed at bringing about a transformation in the lives of women. The event brings together women from 13 districts," he said.