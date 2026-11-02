Don't link election to Perundurai rally: Minister KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to Perundurai in Erode on Tuesday was not linked to the upcoming by-election but was intended to promote public welfare.
The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Coimbatore International Airport from Chennai on a special flight and then travel by road to Perundurai. A roadshow has been planned along the route, with barricades erected on both sides of a 10-km stretch in anticipation of large crowds.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting arrangements at a private college in Perundurai, where Vijay will participate in a government function to distribute welfare assistance to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from 13 districts, Sengottaiyan dismissed speculation that the visit was aimed at the bypoll.
"After assuming office, the Chief Minister is participating in a programme aimed at bringing about a transformation in the lives of women. The event brings together women from 13 districts," he said.
Vijay is scheduled to distribute loans worth Rs 1,110 crore to around 4,000 women SHGs from Erode, Karur, Tirupur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Salem and other districts.
Police officials said they deployed more than 4,500 personnel for security.
Meanwhile, the Erode district administration has prohibited drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles within a 2-km radius of the venue, surrounding areas, and the proposed route of the Chief Minister. District Collector S Kandasamy warned that officials will take action against those who violate the restriction.