Don't link chastity to sexual violence: CPM member

Latha raised the issue during AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s speech after he used the word “karpazhippu”. She said the term should not be used in the House and pointed out that PWD Minister Aavadi Arjuna had used it a week earlier as well. She said objections had been raised then too.
Questioning the traditional association of chastity solely with women, Latha asked, “When a sexual assault occurs, why is it assumed that only the woman loses her chastity? Do men not lose their chastity too?” She urged the government and members to use “sexual violence” instead of karpazhippu (violation of chastity) while discussing such cases in the Assembly.
Responding to her remarks, EPS said he had not used the word intentionally and requested that it be removed from the Assembly records.
PWD Minister Aavadi Arjuna also expressed regret over his earlier use of the word and assured the House that he would not use such terminology again in the Assembly.