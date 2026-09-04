Tamil Nadu

Don't link chastity to sexual violence: CPM member

She said the term should not be used in the House and pointed out that PWD Minister Aavadi Arjuna had used it a week earlier as well
Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu Assembly
Updated on

CHENNAI: Keelvelur CPM member Latha on Thursday objected to the use of the word “karpazhippu” (violation of chastity in Tamil) in the Assembly, calling it outdated and urging members to use the term “sexual violence” while referring to crimes against women.

Latha raised the issue during AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s speech after he used the word “karpazhippu”. She said the term should not be used in the House and pointed out that PWD Minister Aavadi Arjuna had used it a week earlier as well. She said objections had been raised then too.

Questioning the traditional association of chastity solely with women, Latha asked, “When a sexual assault occurs, why is it assumed that only the woman loses her chastity? Do men not lose their chastity too?” She urged the government and members to use “sexual violence” instead of karpazhippu (violation of chastity) while discussing such cases in the Assembly.

Responding to her remarks, EPS said he had not used the word intentionally and requested that it be removed from the Assembly records.

PWD Minister Aavadi Arjuna also expressed regret over his earlier use of the word and assured the House that he would not use such terminology again in the Assembly.

CPM
sexual violence
chastity
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in