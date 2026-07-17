Don't let paddy stocks rot, urges PMK President Anbumani

In a statement, Anbumani said that summer paddy cultivation was undertaken on around 1.6 lakh acres across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, and other Cauvery-irrigated districts from April this year. While harvesting began in late June and more than half the cultivated area has already been harvested, procurement activities have reportedly been affected for over 10 days, he said.

Anbumani alleged that inadequate government planning was responsible for the situation. According to him, more than 800 procurement centres have been opened across the delta region, many of them in open spaces, with each centre holding between 15,000 and 20,000 paddy bags. He cautioned that any intensification of the southwest monsoon could damage the paddy stored in the open, leading to significant losses for farmers.