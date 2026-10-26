Don’t join unapproved edtech companies, AICTE warns students, parents

In an announcement, AICTE said that some edtech companies advertise in newspapers, social media and TV, about courses in engineering, technology, management, applied arts and crafts, computer applications and more through conventional, open and distance learning and online modes.

“Such arrangements have no permission from the council,” it added, and advised students, parents and other stakeholders to verify the recognition status of institutions and courses in the AICTE official website. Also, AICTE has clarified that it would not approve any edtech companies that merely collaborated with a university or any educational institution, and entered into a partnership franchise arrangement. “Qualifications from unapproved institutions or programmes will not have the required recognition. Such programmes will not be acceptable for higher studies or jobs where AICTE approval is mandatory,” it stated.