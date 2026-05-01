Don’t involve children in any political activities on counting day: TNCPCR

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) has issued a directive to schools across the State to ensure that academic activities do not place excessive pressure on students, particularly during holidays and examination periods.
It has also stressed that children should not be involved in political celebrations on counting day (May 4).
“Unlike any previous elections, there had been high involvement of children in election campaigns this year, which is a violation of many Acts, including the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. We urge parents and the public not to involve children in any kind of activities on May 4,” the statement read.
Additionally, the Commission noted that parents had been complaining that some schools were assigning academic work during holidays, including summer breaks, thereby depriving children of rest and recreational time. It emphasised that holidays were essential for the mental and physical well-being of students, and warned schools against conducting regular classes, special coaching sessions, or tests during these periods.
Authorities also highlighted that forcing students to attend such sessions could amount to a violation of children’s rights, and that education should be delivered in a child-friendly manner, without causing anxiety or fatigue. They also instructed schools to avoid overburdening students with homework and refrain from imposing unnecessary academic stress.
The Commission further stated that any violations would be taken seriously. Parents and the public have been encouraged to report grievances through official channels, including the child helpline number 1098.