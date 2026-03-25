Don't forsake Delta, field AIADMK candidates: Cadre to EPS

Functionaries across the central districts said the proposed allocations to partners have triggered unease, with many arguing that over-accommodation could weaken the party’s organisational base in its traditional strongholds. Representations have already been made to the high command, urging it to prioritise AIADMK nominees across the Delta.

The anxiety is shaped by the 2021 Assembly results, when the AIADMK, then in alliance with the BJP, PMK and others, managed to secure only four wins in the central belt—OS Manian (Vedaranyam), R Kamaraj (Nannilam), R Vaithilingam (Orathanadu, who joined DMK recently) and C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai)—while the DMK-led front swept most of the region. Party insiders now fear a repeat if key seats are once again allotted to allies.