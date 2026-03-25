Don't forsake Delta, field AIADMK candidates: Cadre to EPS

TIRUCHY: With alliance negotiations entering the final phase, discontent is surfacing within the AIADMK’s grassroots ranks in the Delta region, where cadre are pressing the leadership to field party candidates in all Assembly segments instead of ceding seats to allies.
Functionaries across the central districts said the proposed allocations to partners have triggered unease, with many arguing that over-accommodation could weaken the party’s organisational base in its traditional strongholds. Representations have already been made to the high command, urging it to prioritise AIADMK nominees across the Delta.
The anxiety is shaped by the 2021 Assembly results, when the AIADMK, then in alliance with the BJP, PMK and others, managed to secure only four wins in the central belt—OS Manian (Vedaranyam), R Kamaraj (Nannilam), R Vaithilingam (Orathanadu, who joined DMK recently) and C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai)—while the DMK-led front swept most of the region. Party insiders now fear a repeat if key seats are once again allotted to allies.
The current round of talks has heightened these concerns. While the BJP and PMK remain in the alliance, the addition of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK—seen as having pockets of influence in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur—has intensified competition for seats in the Delta. Both AMMK and the BJP are understood to be staking claim to Tiruvaiyaru, among other constituencies.
The cadre point to the 2021 outcome in Tiruvaiyaru as a cautionary example. The BJP candidate polled 49,560 votes against the DMK’s 1,03,210, while the AMMK secured 37,469 votes. “The segment has a strong AIADMK base, but we have repeatedly campaigned for alliance candidates. Workers feel alienated,” said a senior functionary, urging the leadership to field a ‘Two Leaves’ candidate this time.
Reflecting the sentiment on the ground, posters have appeared in Tiruvaiyaru, Thirukattupalli, Gandiyur and nearby areas, demanding AIADMK representation. Though unsigned, local cadre said the messaging mirrors the broader mood within the party.
Seat demands from allies have further complicated the matrix. AMMK and TMC are learnt to be eyeing Thanjavur, Papanasam, Orathanadu, Peravurani and Tiruvarur, while the PMK is seeking Mayiladuthurai.
This has added to the uncertainty among AIADMK workers, who are awaiting clarity from the leadership.
With negotiations nearing closure, the leadership faces a delicate balancing act—accommodating allies while retaining cadre morale in a region critical to the party’s electoral prospects.