Don't follow DMK's fear-mongering tactics, BJP tells Annamalai

BJP Youth Wing president SG Suryah said conducting NEET for over 24 lakh students across 4,750 centres required uncompromising security measures. He accused the DMK of politicising NEET for years. In a veiled address at Annamalai, he urged leaders not to revive fear and panic among students ahead of the examination.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said critics of the new protocols were adopting a contradictory stand. "When paper leaks occurred, they demanded accountability and stronger safeguards. Now, when stringent measures are introduced to ensure a fair and leak-proof examination, the same voices call it excessive," she said.