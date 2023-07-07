Don’t fight with Governor, CPR tells TN govt

COIMBATORE: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the state government should stop its conflicting approach and maintain a conducive relationship with Governor RN Ravi.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Radhakrishnan said only if the government maintains a conducive relationship, the Governor’s approach will in-turn be mutual.

“The government should stop its conflicting approach and focus on gaining his support for the welfare of people. Even though the Governor has only been discharging his duties, the government sees it with indifference,” he said.

Responding to a query on BJP state president K Annamalai’s remarks that Governors should not speak politics, Radhakrishnan said that an explanation should be sought only from him.

Further, the Governor said that Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu could work together in the medical and electricity sectors. “Both the states should grow together and efforts have been taken to roll out an action plan in this regard,” he said.

Later, in Coimbatore Dr Nalla G Palaniswami, chairman of KMCH handed over a cheque for Rs 2.11 crore for Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to Governor Radhakrishnan in the presence of BJP state president K Annamalai.

While addressing reporters, Annamalai said the state government should work in unison with the Centre. “Due to scant monsoon rains, the state government should take preventive measures. It should also strive to get our share of Cauvery water,” he said. Claiming that Tamil Nadu has grown due to the production linked incentive scheme, Annamalai said that he will soon release the second part of ‘DMK files’.

He also urged the state government to take steps to reduce the price of cotton bales sold to open-end spinning mills and to negotiate with the mill owners who are on strike and reach a good solution. Annamalai said that due to the administrative incompetence of the ruling DMK government, lakhs of workers who depend on the textile industry are suffering day by day.