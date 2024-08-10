Don’t fall prey to cyber slavery in SE Asian countries, Tamil Nadu Police tell youth

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police warned the public against falling prey to cyber slavery scams wherein youngsters are taken to South East Asian countries on the pretext of employment and made to engage in cyber frauds.

According to sources, over 1,000 people have been victims of the fraud in the last two years. The public is lured with attractive job offers by fake agents, who send them abroad on tourist visas and then compel them to be involved in cyber fraud activities for their survival.

"These agencies assure data entry, call centre or software jobs to the victims and make them believe these job offers. The gangs collect the passports of victims and deny their exit from those countries. They are also forced to pay thousands of Chinese Yuan to return to India," an official release said.

These victims, known as cyber slaves, are forced to engage in digital arrest scams such as FedEx scam, investment frauds, dating scams, it said, adding that a large number of people from Tamil Nadu travelled to countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos on tourist visas but have not returned yet.

"The illegal agencies may promise you that they will get you a working visa once you go and start your work there. But as soon as you arrive in those countries, your passports and visas may be taken by the culprits, and you will be forced to engage in cyber fraud activities," it warned.

Those who receive calls offering such riches to be a fraud may check the phone number in the cyber safe portal https://cybersafe.gov.in/. There, they can find out whether the number is already involved in any other fraudulent activities.