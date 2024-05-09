Don't erect electricity poles near speed breakers on roads: TANGEDCO to field officials

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has instructed its field officials to not erect electricity poles near speed breakers on roads, following Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena's letter.

The higher official had cited the fatal accident of a motorist who had hit an unmarked speed breaker and got thrown onto an electricity pole at the side of a road in his letter and gave instructions to the officials on ways to prevent such accidents.

TANGEDCO's distribution director in a May 4 instruction has asked field officials to review and take steps to move electricity posts near speedbreakers to a safer location if adequate space is available.

"Consultations should be held with the concerned local bodies. If the poles are located in the middle of the road or if it comes to the middle in case of road widening, such poles should be moved to the roadside immediately, to ensure safety. Such shifting works should be carried out based on the depositary contribution works," it said, adding all damaged poles should be immediately replaced.

The road accident referred to by the Chief Secretary took place on February 27 this year in Sarvamangala Nagar, Second Main Road, Chitlapakkam, falling under the Tambaram Corporation. Govindaraju, accompanied by his two sons, who were riding pillion, was travelling on his bike to buy diesel. He was speeding when his bike went over an unmarked speed-breaker, and he was thrown from his vehicle in the impact, hitting an electricity post that was on the side of the road, before falling. Govindaraju had died on the spot due to head injuries, while his two sons had sustained minor injuries.