Don't dump Madurai's granary bowl for tungsten mine, appeals Agri chamber

MADURAI: Agri & All Trade Chamber based out of the city has jumped onto the bandwagon opposing the tungsten mining proposal in Melur.

The association has extended its support for the protest against the proposed mining project as local villagers are opposing the licence issued by the Centre.

President of the association, S Rethinavelu, on Saturday said he had met some of the villagers and farmers and extended their support. The tungsten mining proposal covers 38,500 acres up to Piranmalai, he said referring to reports. It will also extend to villages in Sivaganga, Dindigul and Pudukottai districts too, he added.

The proposed Mullaperiyar main canal at Kidaripatti and planned irrigation to 1.5 lakh acres would also be affected if the mining is permitted, the industrial leader said. Melur, the present granary bowl of Madurai district, would be badly hit, he said.

Citing these, Rethinavelu said the chamber is of the opinion that such a vast fertile land of 5,000 acres in the Madurai district with abundant sources of water for cultivation shouldn't be compromised for the mining proposal. The livelihoods of thousands of farmers and their families will be disrupted, he said. The agriculture industry, which gives more employment as of now, should not be allowed to be replaced by the mining industry, he said.

Citing the presence of ancient temples in the region with historical and heritage value, he said the move has been ill-planned.