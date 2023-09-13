Don't do politics with Vinayagar Chaturthi: MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Indhu Makkal Katchi seeking permission to install Vinayagar idols in Coimbatore as part of chathurthi celebrations.

A petitioner M Rajendran from Annur, Coimbatore moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the police to grant permission and protection to the idols to be installed as part of Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in various places around Coimbatore.

"Cases like these are becoming nuisance asking permission to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi", observed Justice N Anand Venkatesh while disposing of the petition. Every political groups are making politics out of Vinayagar Chaturthi, it seems like Vinayagar himself can start a political party, observed the judge.

Further, the judge also questioned the petitioner in a serious note wondering whether the police don't have any other duties other than giving protection to the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that since the petitioner's party is to maintain the traditional customs of Hindu religion, he made a representation to the police station at Sirumugai, Coimbatore, for the permission to install Vinayagar idol in 16 places around Sirumugai.

The petitioner also contended that police have not granted permission to install the Vinayagar idol. He sought permission to install the idol and procession to immerse the idol in Sirumugai lake.

The additional public prosecutor A Damodaran contended that the State government has already issued an order with guidelines to be followed to install the Vinayagar idol, to prevent the clash between groups. He also argued that the police are giving permission to the individuals and groups who are installing Vinayagar idols in a particular place for a long period. However the petitioner is asking permission to install an idol in a place which were earmarked for other groups. To prevent the law and order problem the police denied the permission.

Accepting the submission the judge disposed of the petition.