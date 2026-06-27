Don't divest profit-making NLC, urges CPM

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said NLC India, a Navratna public sector enterprise headquartered in Neyveli, has been operating for several decades with the cooperation of the Tamil Nadu government and the support of the people of the State. He said the company has played a vital role in meeting Tamil Nadu's power requirements, generating employment and contributing to the state's economic development.

Welcoming Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's letter to the Union government opposing the proposed stake sale, Shanmugam said the intervention was a positive development.