Don’t discontinue power supply to Tamil Nadu: Anbumani

He was referring to a recent circular issued by the central government to all state electricity boards, stating that the practice of allocating a majority share of power generated at Centre-owned thermal and nuclear power plants to host states would be discontinued.

Anbumani, in a statement, said the Centre has decided that the electricity generated at these plants will be sold through a competitive bidding process for price determination.

“This decision cannot be accepted as it will not only severely impact the ability to meet the power requirements of the states but also infringes upon their rights,” he claimed.