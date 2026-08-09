Don’t deny rights to Meghamalai forest dwellers, says NTK chief Seeman

villages including Thummakundu and Meghamalai in Andipatti taluk had caused distress among the hill and indigenous communities who had been living there for generations.

He said the residents had been dependent on the forest and hill ecosystem for their livelihood for over a century, cultivating and collecting products including hill honey, cashew, pepper and cardamom.

According to him, their traditional way of life had remained largely in harmony with nature and had not caused ecological degradation. Seeman questioned the rationale behind evicting indigenous communities in the name of protecting forests and wildlife, while allowing commercial activities and infrastructure projects in forest and hill areas.