Don’t deny rights to Meghamalai forest dwellers, says NTK chief Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman has urged the State government to abandon its alleged move to evict more than 5,000 people living in 98 forest villages in the Meghamalai Varushanadu region of Theni district, and grant them house site pattas under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
villages including Thummakundu and Meghamalai in Andipatti taluk had caused distress among the hill and indigenous communities who had been living there for generations.
He said the residents had been dependent on the forest and hill ecosystem for their livelihood for over a century, cultivating and collecting products including hill honey, cashew, pepper and cardamom.
According to him, their traditional way of life had remained largely in harmony with nature and had not caused ecological degradation. Seeman questioned the rationale behind evicting indigenous communities in the name of protecting forests and wildlife, while allowing commercial activities and infrastructure projects in forest and hill areas.
He alleged that factories, telecommunications towers, electricity infrastructure, research laboratories, roads, railway projects, and luxury resorts had contributed significantly to the destruction of forests, water bodies, and wildlife habitats.
Instead of displacing villagers, the government should take stringent action against illegal tree-cutting and smuggling, as well as encroachment on wildlife habitats and migration corridors, he said.