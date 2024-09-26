Don’t deny electricity connections post CEA clearance: TN Ombudsman

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has overturned the decision of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Thanjavur, to deny a new electricity connection to a newly built residence, stating that the residence falls within a 2.9-metre distance from the 110 kV extra high tension line passing over.

In its order, the ombudsman said that Tangedco could not deny electricity connection to such constructions if the building complied with the horizontal and vertical clearance regulations of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

R Thenambika of Thanjavur district, approached the ombudsman after local Tangedco officials refused to effect service connection to her newly-constructed house, citing ‘irregularities’ and the same was upheld by the consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF).

In her petition, she stated she applied for a temporary electricity connection for the construction of the house in April last year. “When she later approached Tangedco officials with planning permission, the officials said her application was rejected. Her second application was rejected, stating that her house falls within 2.9-metre distance from the 110kV extra high tension (EHT) line passing by the house,” it said.

After she approached the CM cell, a three-member team from Tantransco was formed to inspect per the instructions of the senior Tangedco officials. The team stated in their report that the house is 5.1 metres away from the EHT line. The local Tangedco officials rejected her application again.

Appearing at the ombudsman hearing, Tangedco officials argued the applicant was informed in advance that the construction was falling within the 2.9-metre distance from the 110kV Tiruvarur-Thanjavur extra high-tension line and that she should change the plan to get electricity connection. The officials also claimed that the house is located close to the proposed double-circuit tower.

However, the ombudsman pointed out that the Tantransco reported that the house is 5.1 metres away from EHT lines, which is at a height of 13.9 metres.

Citing CEA regulations that any construction should have 2.9-metre horizontal and 4.6-metre vertical clearance from HT lines, the ombudsman ordered in favour of the applicant and directed TANGEDCO to effect the power supply immediately and submit the compliance report within 30 days.