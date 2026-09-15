Don't deny dearness allowance arrears to heirs of transport department deceased pensioners: Associations

The federation cited the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's orders in a writ petition and several contempt petitions, including an order dated August 21, 2026, in support of its demand.

In a representation to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, federation general secretary S Natarajan said the government had ordered the release of Rs 3,637 crore towards DA arrears for retired employees and family pensioners for the period from November 2015 to 2026, through a GO dated August 31, 2026.