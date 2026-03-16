Don’t deny CMRG to private college students: Experts

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education in the country, J Gandhiraj, president, Association of University Teachers Tamil Nadu (AUT), said the achievement was due to government and aided institutions.

“Now, the government has begun to treat aided institutions with a discriminatory and hostile attitude,” Gandhiraj alleged. Under the scheme in 2023, teachers and students can apply for grants of around Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.