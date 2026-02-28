Don’t dent CBI & ED’s credibility, Stalin tells Centre

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday suggested the Centre to “have some shame” after the court discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other accused from the Delhi excise policy case.
CM Stalin accused the Centre of “mortgaging the integrity” of investigating agencies like the CBI and
ED to carry out “political witch-hunting” against opposition leaders.
In an ‘X’ post, Stalin said that the Union government “must not mortgage the integrity of investigating agencies for short-term political” gains. He also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia towards standing firm on their stance and letting the truth speak for itself.
“The Union BJP government must not mortgage the integrity of investigating agencies for shortterm politics. Have some shame. Well done, my respected friend Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia, for standing firm through it all and letting the truth speak for itself,” the ‘X’ post said.
The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.
The court noted that the allegations “failed judicial scrutiny” and found “no criminal intent” on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory “cannot survive against one constitutional authority.”