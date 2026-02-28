Don’t dent CBI & ED’s credibility, Stalin tells Centre

CM Stalin accused the Centre of “mortgaging the integrity” of investigating agencies like the CBI and

ED to carry out “political witch-hunting” against opposition leaders.

In an ‘X’ post, Stalin said that the Union government “must not mortgage the integrity of investigating agencies for short-term political” gains. He also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia towards standing firm on their stance and letting the truth speak for itself.