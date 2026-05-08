Don't delay government formation, Stalin tells Arlekar

CHENNAI: Building pressure on Raj Bhavan to act on people's will, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to immediately initiate constitutional procedures for the formation of a new government in the State following the declaration of Assembly election results.
Stalin's statement posted on social media appeared to preempt any move to promulgate President's rule by delaying the swearing-in of a new government. The DMK chief's carefully drafted statement made no reference to any of the parties vying for government formation, the TVK or the AIADMK.
Stalin's statement appeared to warn about any chances of promulgating President's rule due to the delay in swearing in, carefully avoiding any reference to any of the parties vying for government formation
Stalin pointed out that the Election Commission had already released the list of elected MLAs and that the Governor had dissolved the previous Assembly. "In such a situation, forming a new government is not only the need of the hour for elected representatives to take oath and carry forward the welfare of the State, but also an essential democratic responsibility, " he said.
Pointing out that any delay in government formation should be avoided, Stalin appealed to the Governor to take immediate steps, in accordance with constitutional provisions, for the establishment of the new administration.