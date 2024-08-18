Don’t collect fee from government school students, warns DoTE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), under the Higher Education Department on Saturday issued a strict warning against engineering colleges, which demand fees from the government school students, who got admissions under 7.5% horizontal quota.

The DoTE commissioner’s warning notification came against the backdrop of several complaints from government school students and parents that several engineering colleges were demanding fees despite submitting all proofs concerning the 7% horizontal reservation.

Recalling an official order, the DoTE commissioner said the State government will bear all the expenses including course fees, hostel fees and transport fees. Students, who got admissions in the engineering colleges under the 7.5% government school quota, the management colleges were clearly instructed not to collect any money from these students.

The DoTE also said similarly that the colleges should not collect fees from the government school students, who will be the first graduates.

“However, certain colleges were insisting on the students, who come under government school quota to pay the fees”, the DOTE commissioner said adding if the colleges still violate the rules, strict action will be taken.