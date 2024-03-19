‘Don't brand youngsters as criminals, reform them’

CHENNAI: Instead of branding them as criminals, the State should take steps to reform youngsters and stop them from performing dangerous bike stunts and rash driving in public places, said the Madras High Court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the State should prepare a detailed guidelines to handle the cases regarding bike stunt accidents, in the future.

The government advocate appearing for the police submitted a status report regarding the actions taken to prevent youngsters from involving in bike stunts and rash driving.

The State also conducting awareness programs among school and college students in respect with the dangers of bike stunts in public roads, said the advocate.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to April 24 for further submission.

Petitioners Mohammed Ashiq and Mohammed Shadiq moved the HC to quash the case pending against them for indulging in bike stunt at Dr Radha Krishnan Salai , Chennai.