Don't borrow for welfare schemes: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to TN Govt

Talking to reporters in Kancheepuram, Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed the TVK government's stated commitment to work in coordination with the Union government and said such cooperation would benefit the State's development agenda.

"All funds due to Tamil Nadu have been released. Any assistance and statutory allocations to which the State is entitled will continue to be provided without fail. The Prime Minister has never differentiated between states or asked that any region be given less," she said.

Highlighting fiscal management, the Union Minister said that loans raised by governments must generate productive assets that strengthen the economy.