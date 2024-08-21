Don't block Kanaga Sabai darshan: Madras HC to Dikshithars

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Dikshithars Committee not to interfere or prevent the devotees from offering worship atop the Kanaga Sabai at Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a public interest litigation moved by Sambanthamoorthy Ramanathan seeking to direct the Dikshithars committee not to interfere with the devotees.

The counsel for the Dikshithars committee submitted that the devotees are being allowed to enter the Kanaga Sabai, during Aaru Kaala puja alone the entrance is restricted.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) submitted that despite the State-issued order to allow the devotees to enter into the Kanaga Sabai to worship the deity, the Dikshithar denied entrance during special pujas.

After the submission, the bench directed the Dikshithars not to prevent the entrance of the devotees other than the Aaru Kaala puja and disposed of the petition.

The devotees of Chidambaram Natarajar temple raised several complaints that Kanaga Sabai darshan has been denied despite suspending the restriction imposed on the practice on account of COVID-19 protocol.

Subsequently, on April 17, 2022, the Tourism, Culture and Hindu Religious Department issued an order allowing the devotees to worship atop Kanaga Sabai at Sabanayagar temple.

Since there is a case pending challenging the government order the Dikshitars are not allowing the entrance of the devotees, said the HR&CE.

During the earlier hearing, the High Court observed that the order is still in existence and no stay is passed against it and directed the HR&CE to take stringent action against those stalling the devotees into the Kanaga Sabai.