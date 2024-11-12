Don’t blame AIADMK, look how to fulfil poll promises, EPS to DMK

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday rebuked DMK for criticising AIADMK and said that the ruling party and its chief should desist from blaming others for their inability to fulfil the poll promises.

Palaniswami stated that they (DMK) were masters of playing a political drama and said they had earned a PhD in deceiving people. In a statement, he said that the opposition party is nothing but a ‘shadow government’ and it must point out the shortcomings of the ruling government. If the government is good and efficient hand, they should look into the issues raised by the opposition and address them, Palaniswami said. However, it is not possible to expect righteousness from the DMK, which came to power by issuing false promises, the former CM added.

Palaniswami highlighted the key promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 elections, including restoring the old pension scheme, ensuring equal work and equal pay, and eradicating disparities in salary hikes and promotions for government employees.

He cautioned that if the DMK continues to operate in the same fashion and blame the Opposition for all its flaws, the people would teach them a fitting lesson. He also pointed out to the strongly worded statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association, which criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to fulfil the assurances he gave as an Opposition leader.

AIADMK unable to stomach people's backing for DMK: Stalin

Meanwhile, Stalin retorted saying Palaniswami was "stooping down to a political low" in targeting the DMK regime upset over the people's backing for the ruling dispensation.

The fact that people were on the DMK's side "spoke volumes about the Opposition camp's turmoil," he said referring to his recent ‘fruitful’ visits to Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts.

During the brief sojourn, he had unveiled plans to provide employment for the youth, and his government was involved in efforts aimed at facilitating job opportunities to youngsters in their own districts, Stalin said in a letter addressed to his party workers. "Following the fruitful visits to Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts, I will visit Perambalur and Ariyalur districts on November 14 and 15. The Taiwan-based Dean Shoes is set to begin its factory in Ariyalur and this ensures jobs for the people of both the districts," the CM said.

The Dravidian model of governance regularly doled out welfare programmes to the people and this was also the reason why people received him with happiness whenever he visited any district, he said.

"Some are unable to stomach the people's overwhelming response to the DMK government. Hence, their rant. Let them continue, we will set a record," Stalin said in the letter.