'Don't belittle SC seats as 'thani,' rename it 'sirappu': MLA K Sindu

Participating in the Assembly proceedings, Sindu said the Tamil word "thani" generally refers to something separate or isolated and could convey a sense of separation or discrimination. She argued that it was therefore not an appropriate translation for a reserved constituency.

Referring to Articles 330 and 332 of the Indian Constitution, she said the Constitution provides special rights and political representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under which reserved constituencies were created. She said the term should reflect the special rights and representation guaranteed to these communities rather than suggesting separation.