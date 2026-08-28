'Don't belittle SC seats as 'thani,' rename it 'sirappu': MLA K Sindu

CHENNAI: Gudiyatham MLA K Sindu on Thursday requested the Assembly to replace the term "thani thoguthi", used in Tamil for reserved constituencies, with "sirappu thoguthi," arguing that the existing term carries a sense of separation and discrimination.
Participating in the Assembly proceedings, Sindu said the Tamil word "thani" generally refers to something separate or isolated and could convey a sense of separation or discrimination. She argued that it was therefore not an appropriate translation for a reserved constituency.
Referring to Articles 330 and 332 of the Indian Constitution, she said the Constitution provides special rights and political representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under which reserved constituencies were created. She said the term should reflect the special rights and representation guaranteed to these communities rather than suggesting separation.
Sindu requested the Speaker to consider renaming "rhani thoguthi" as either "sirappu thoguthi", meaning special constituency, or "urimai thoguthi", meaning rights constituency.
Responding to her request, the Speaker said it was a valid and good suggestion. He said the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister and an appropriate decision would be taken.