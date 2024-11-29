Don't be mere spectator in orderly issue; weed it out completely , says Madras HC to TN govt

CHENNAI: The government has initiated actions to abolish the orderly system in the police department as well as in the prison department, submitted the State before the Madras High Court.

The government should not be a mere spectator in this issue, the orderly practice among the police department must be weed out completely, observed a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman.

Government officials are already paid enough with allowances, hence they should restrain themselves from using uniformed personnel in their residence for the house hold chores, added the bench and posted the matter to December 20, for further submission.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj, on behalf of the Home department submitted a status report stating that pursuant to the court order, the government has issued an order to conduct an elaborate enquiry about the practice of orderly system by the prison officials in all the prisons, who have engaged uniformed personnel in their residence for personal works.

The enquiry will be conducted either with the assistance of CB-CID or with the input from intelligence department, said the report. Disciplinary actions will be initiated against the eering officials followed by the report from the enquiry, said the report.

The actions taken against the eering officials will be placed before the court for further consideration, added the APP.

A petitioner Sujatha moved a petition claiming that under deployment of wardens at Puzhal prison and unhygienic situation prevailing in the jail.

It was submitted that due to inadequacy of facilities 60 prisoners are being lodged in a prison cell with one toilet which leading to an unhygienic situation .

Despite 203 prison wardens posts are sanctioned and are to be allotted duty in three shifts with 60 wardens per shift, only 15 wardens are being deployed presently at Puzhal priaon, she claimed.

Since, the jail wardens are made to work for long hours, frequent conflict bursting out between the prisoners and wardens on the account of frustration, she added.

After hearing the case the bench has observed that "at no circumstances the practice of orderly system cannot be tolerated" and issued orders to the State to abolish the orderly system.