Don’t auction alliance choice, DK leader advises PMK, DMDK

TIRUCHY: Both PMK and DMDK should stop auctioneering and choose their alliance sensibly for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said DK president K Veeramani here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy in the sidelines of a protest organised by CPM against the Governor and the Union government, Veeramani said, the Centre is in the practice of threatening the non-BJP state governments through the Governors. Without discharging their Constitutional duties the Governors act as per the direction of the BJP leaderships, he alleged.

Defending the statement of TR Baalu in the parliament against the Union minister L Murugan, Veeramani said, there was nothing wrong in the statement. The DMK leader has been speaking against the Union government for failing to disburse funds for the flood-hit Tamil Nadu, Veeramani said.

“What Baalu said in the house is that the minister Murugan who himself is from Tamil Nadu failed to get funds for flood affected districts in Tamil Nadu. It was wrongly interpreted as though Baalu had discriminated against the minister dragging in his caste”, he said and claimed that it showed the functioning style of RSS.

The DK president appealed to PMK and DMDK, negotiating an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, not to put into auction their political stand . “It is not good for democracy. Let them choose their alliance sensibly,” he added.

Earlier, the protesting members raised slogans against the Governor RN Ravi and the Union government alleging step-motherly treatment to the non-BJP states.