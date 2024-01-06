Don't ask for building completion certificate while applying for tariff change: TNERC

CHENNAI: Rejecting the apprehension raised by the Tangedco, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the utility to instruct all its field officials to refrain from insisting on the building completion certificate from existing permanent consumers for effecting tariff change.

In the order, TNERC said that while effecting new service connections, Tangedco should strictly comply with the TN Electricity Distribution Code, TN Electricity Supply Code, applicable laws in force and the orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, if any.

"The order are for strict compliance by TANGEDCO and its officials and any non-compliance will be dealt with by the relevant penal provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003," it said.

The TNERC has issued the order following complaints from the consumers alleging that the Tangedco insisted on building a completion certificate for effecting tariff change, especially from domestic service to commercial service in violation of the rules.

The Commission recalled that it had communicated to the Tangedco CMD on August 1, 2023, to direct its officials against seeking the building completion certificate from the consumers who apply for tariff change.

However, the Director, Distribution of the Tangedco wrote the TNERC citing the Madras High Court order, and he expressed the utility's inability to withdraw the instructions issued on September 20, 2022, regarding tariff change.

The Commission said that there is a distinct difference between the grant of electricity service connection and a change of tariff.

"Once service connection is effected to a new building, the characteristic nature of such building will never change though the purpose of usage of the building may change in due course," it said, expressing displeasure over the utility's recalcitrant attitude.

"To compound the agony of the consumers who apply for tariff change, the officials of Tangedco instead of acceding to the request, it is given to understand, are booking cases under the misuse of tariff and collecting penalties from those consumers," the suo motto order passed by the TNERC.