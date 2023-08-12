Donate organs to poor, says youth in suicide note

CHENGALPATTU: A few weeks before he was to get married, a 28-year-old man working at the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant died by suicide on Thursday. In a letter, he apologised to his fiancé and requested his parents to donate his organs to poor people waiting for transplant.

Gopinath of Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam, worked as a scientific assistant at the plant and lived with his parents at the quarters. He was engaged to a girl from Nemmeli Kuppam and was all set to exchange rings in a few days.

On Thursday, his parents left for Chennai to invite relatives for the engagement while Gopinath told them that he was planning to go for a late night film show. “When his father tried to reach him on his mobile phone the next morning, there was no response,” police said. His relatives who checked on him found him dead. On information, the Kalpakkam police retrieved and sent the body for an autopsy.

On searching the house, the cops found the letter from Gopinath, stating that no one was responsible for his death and also requested that his organs be donated to the needy without taking any money. He also apologised to his fiancé for leaving her abruptly and said that he did not want to live in a world that was money-minded. The Kalpakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.