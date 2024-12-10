Soaring EB bill upsets Domestic power consumer in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Amid the demand for implementing monthly billing, a domestic power consumer is upset with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for charging his residential consumption based on the monthly structure.

Muthusamy has raised the issue of a steep increase in his EB bill on social media seeking an explanation from Tangedco.

A consumer from Tirunelveli, Muthusamy said that he had paid the bill of Rs 1,395 for consuming 435 units dated September 10 only on November 12 along with a penalty of Rs 1,769. However, he received a bill on November 12 for consumption of 444 units but the bill had surged to Rs 2,847.

“My bi-monthly energy consumption has increased from 435 units to 444 units but the charges have gone up from Rs 1,395 to Rs 2,847. I wanted clarification for the steep increase in the bill as the consumption had increased by a mere 9 units,” he said.

Tangedco’s social media handle responded that it was evident from his consumer register that he was habitually late in paying the bill. “He paid the bill of Rs 1,396 on November 12 (instead of before the due date – Sept 30), which is 41 days later. If the subsequent utility bill is due on November 13, the usage period has been calculated as one month and Rs 2,897 has been calculated,” it said.

A senior Tangedco official said that as per the consumer’s record, the power connection was disconnected on October 13 and reconnected on November 11 after the bill was paid. “Due to this, the consumer’s subsequent bill was calculated based on the monthly tariff structure,” the official added. “Monthly tariff structure brings down the slabs by half, and free power supply is limited to 50 units instead of 100 units for two months.”