Domestic breeding check workers demand regularisation of salaries

CHENNAI: More than 38,000 dengue mosquito eradication workers and domestic breeding check workers have been appointed across Tamil Nadu on a daily wage basis.

The staff deployed in mosquito eradication workers in the State rue that they are paid low wages of Rs 250-Rs 450 per day and very often the wages are not paid regularly.

"The daily wage varies from one district to another and the salaries are delayed almost every month. Several workers from Dindigul have not received their wages for more than eight months. The daily wage system should be stopped. Many of us were not paid the COVID-19 incentive also. We need employment under the state health department with job security," said the president of the Domestic Breeding Checkers and Mosquito Eradication Workers Association K Jayavelu.

The workers demand a monthly salary of Rs 21,000 and equal pay for equal work across the State. The workers requested the state health department officials to grant job security as they are very often dismissed when they are not required for fieldwork.

"We are working for the local civic bodies but the health department implements these works of domestic breeding checks, fogging, and other mosquito eradication activities. The daily wages are not fully paid, while many workers are also being involved in tasks unrelated to the assigned work, such as housework, gardening, and cooking. We want that our job roles should be defined and there should be a regularisation of the pay," said R Senthil, a domestic breeding check worker.